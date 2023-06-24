Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $156.83 or 0.00511220 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $102.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,682.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00295326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00616721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00061120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,296,302 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

