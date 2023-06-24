Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. 684,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $2,093,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

