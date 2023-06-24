Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $232.52 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.