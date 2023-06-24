Morgan Stanley Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.