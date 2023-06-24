Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 35.4%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) fell 35.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 12,542,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 12,798,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Morses Club Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £282,303.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

