MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 2.9 %
LON:MSI opened at GBX 630 ($8.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.12 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.88. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 746.60 ($9.55).
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
