MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 2.9 %

LON:MSI opened at GBX 630 ($8.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.12 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.88. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 746.60 ($9.55).

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

