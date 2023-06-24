Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Mullen Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE MTL opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2751236 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mullen Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

