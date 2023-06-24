MXC Price Tops $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One MXC token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $70.72 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01313825 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,576,389.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

