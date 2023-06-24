Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $42,635.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00099335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,417,670 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.