NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $67.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,657,271 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,657,271 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44368989 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $58,154,390.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

