Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $96,079.68 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,705,710 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

