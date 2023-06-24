Nepsis Inc. Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,101 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.