Nepsis Inc. Purchases 1,038 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up about 0.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $6,675,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.