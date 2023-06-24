Nepsis Inc. Purchases 3,012 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

