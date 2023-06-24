Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.5% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 284.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

