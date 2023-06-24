Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average is $340.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.