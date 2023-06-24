Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $39.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $891.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,489.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

Insider Transactions at Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

