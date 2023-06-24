Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.82

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 5753644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

