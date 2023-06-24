News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,955 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 6.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of News worth $153,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

