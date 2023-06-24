Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Critical Contrast

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexalin Technology and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 2 2 0 2.50

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.03 million 6.38 -$1.70 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.56 -$86.25 million ($1.54) -31.58

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -7.83% 10.40% 5.54%

Summary

LivaNova beats Nexalin Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Rating)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.