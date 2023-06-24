NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 6,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,835.71.

NXGPF stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. NEXT has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $84.10.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

