NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 9,080,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

