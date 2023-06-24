NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.