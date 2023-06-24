Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$3.04 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Trading Down 4.6 %
Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54.
