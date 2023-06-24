Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$3.04 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 4.6 %

Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

