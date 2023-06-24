Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

NECB stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 473.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

