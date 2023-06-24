NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Tops $12.37 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. NULS has a total market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,739,692 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

