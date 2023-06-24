Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.13. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,335 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.