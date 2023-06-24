Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.13. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,335 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.