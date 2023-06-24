Nvest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 9,828,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

