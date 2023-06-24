Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

