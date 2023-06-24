Nvest Financial LLC Takes $545,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of IDRV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,039. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
