Nvest Financial LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 647,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,674. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.