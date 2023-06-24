O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. PagerDuty comprises about 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,605 shares of company stock worth $5,561,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $21.39 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

