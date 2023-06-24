O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

AIT stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

