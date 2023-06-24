O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,906,980.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,402,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 2,402,795 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

