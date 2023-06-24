O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $276,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter.

AGL stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

