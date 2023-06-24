O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $4.39 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for 2.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.1 %

ALGM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

