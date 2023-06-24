O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. monday.com accounts for about 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.86. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

monday.com Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.