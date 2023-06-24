O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,644,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,132 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

