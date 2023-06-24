Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 26,246 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Construction Partners worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 599,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 235,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.