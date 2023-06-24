Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 36.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 297,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average of $250.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

