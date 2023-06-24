Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

