Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.