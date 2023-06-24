Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.16.

argenx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $396.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.05. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

