Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $148.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

