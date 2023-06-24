Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $5,121,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

