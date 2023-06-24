Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.81.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $312.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.48 and a fifty-two week high of $330.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

