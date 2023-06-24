Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 1,795,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,781,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.