Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.81

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $13.71. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 4,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $76.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Oconee Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:OFED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

