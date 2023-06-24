Olin Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

