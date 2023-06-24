OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $100.49 million and $168.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

